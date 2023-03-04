Zeinstra's 33 send Byron Center to back-to-back district titles

Byron Center 69, East Kentwood 57

Lily Zeinstra scored 33 points as Byron Center beat East Kentwood 69-57 to claim a division one district championship at Wyoming High School.

"East Kentwood is a very good team, they are very physical," Bulldogs head coach Jen Slot said. We had a tough time at first with that physical play until we adjusted, but in a game like this, it's a district final, you got to find a way to win. We slowed our offense down, we executed better on offense and then just had to get stops on defense. We did what it took to get a district championship and I am so proud of these girls."

This makes the season straight season that Byron Center has won a district championship.

"I feel like all the work that we put in for these last few years, we had a lot of new girls come into our team this year, so them wanting it just as much as last year's people, I feel like that was big help for us," Zeinstra said.

The Bulldogs (21-3) advance to the regional at Mona Shores to play Muskegon on Tuesday.

