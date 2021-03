ZEELAND, Mich. — Muskegon girls basketball had a chance to win a share of the OK Green title on Friday night on the road at Zeeland East.

However, it was the Chix coming away with the 49-39 victory.

Zeeland East 49, Muskegon 39

Zeeland East finishes the season at 9-7 overall while the Big Reds finish at 10-8 as districts begin next week.