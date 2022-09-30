Zeeland East Beats WMC, earns 13th win this season

ZEELAND, Mich. — For the first time since 2005, Zeeland East soccer has notched 13 wins, tying the most in program history. The Chix beat Western Michigan Christian 1-0 on Thursday thanks to a goal by senior Caleb Swartzendruber. It was scored with 1:06 left in the game.

Not only did the team break their wins record this week, several players also made history. Swartzendruber became the all time assists leader for Zeeland East. And goalie Aaron Keegstra broke the shut out record, now with 18 after the win against WMC.

"I started playing goalie because of Keaton. He passed away and he was in the goal. And I just thought it would be an honor to try to fill his role and obviously it's been working out pretty well. And our team this year has been great. The defensive line is amazing and coaches have really put together great things for us to work on and just always pushing us and making us better," said Keegstra.

"It's a huge honor to be a part of one of the most successful teams that Zeeland East has ever seen. It's a huge honor to be in the record books but I have to give a lot of credit to the team because with assists obviously I can't do it by myself. Everyone has to finish," said Swartzendruber.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter