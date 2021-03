ZEELAND, Mich. — It was a low-scoring battle on Saturday afternoon between Zeeland East and West Ottawa with the Chix taking a 13-10 lead into halftime.

In the second half, it was big man Nate Claerbaut who made a major difference, finishing with 14 points in Zeeland East's 33-20 win over the Panthers.

The Chix now advance to take on East Grand Rapids on Tuesday at Reeths-Puffer in regionals.