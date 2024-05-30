Zeeland East basebeall sweeps North Muskegon in regular-season finale

ZEELAND, Mich. — In its regular-season finale, Zeeland East and North Muskegon met up for a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon. The Chix swept the Norsemen in these two games and now look ahead to the district semi-finals.

In game one, the scoring started after a passed ball from the Chix. That brought in Ben Meyers for North, making it 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, Zeeland East fired back with a home run from Austin Keur and then an RBI single from Max Salas, bringing in Quincy Thomes to take the lead, 2-1.

The Chix would lead for the remainder of the game, winning 7-5. They won game two, 2-1.

Zeeland East 7, North Muskegon 5

Zeeland East will host the district semi-finals and finals this weekend, taking on West Ottawa. North Muskegon will face Kent City in their district semis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

