Zak Ahern displays offensive mastery in Rockford's dominant district final win

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Grandville and Rockford produced overtime thrillers in their last two meetings, including the 2020 district final the Rams won in triple overtime.

But with another district title on the line in 2021, the Rams rode a dominating performance by Quarterback Zak Ahern to a big win.

Ahern scored 5 times, rushing for 229 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns, and he threw two scoring passes to propel Rockford to the 38-7 win.

The Rams defense held Grandville to just 2.9 yards per carry in the game.

The Rams will host Grand Blanc in the division 1, region 1 title game.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter