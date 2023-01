Lee 57, WM Aviation 49

The Wyoming Lee boys basketball team lost a 16-point lead before recovering for a 57-49 win over visiting West Michigan Aviation Academy.

The Legends (1-0, 5-0) were led by senior Joe Russau who scored 17 points, Ny'Zhem Marshall and Marc Whitfield each added 10.

Joseph May led the Aviatiors (0-1, 2-3) with 13 points.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter