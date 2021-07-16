Wyoming introduces Davary Anthony as varsity girls basketball coach

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming girls basketball program has named long-time Comstock Park boys and girls basketball assistant, Davary Anthony as its next head coach.

Anthony spent the past eleven seasons at his alma mater and also coached one varsity season for the West Michigan Charter Academy boys basketball program.

He says getting this job is a dream come true.

"I'm very excited to coach at Wyoming," he told FOX 17, "It has been a dream to coach at a top program in Grand Rapids. I am surrounded by a community that loves the game of basketball the way I do and it feels amazing."

Anthony has also coached some of his new players on the AAU circuit, making the job extremely appealing.

"Aaliyah Ratliff received All-Conference honors last year and she caught my eye with her sharpshooting abilities. Michelle McGee has impressed me with her leadership on the floor and Kayla Marzean with her toughness. Watching these girls play made my decision easy when the opportunity presented itself," he added.

The school's athletic director Ted Hollern says Anthony was the man for the job.

"Our players, coaches, and entire community could not be more excited to have him lead our girls basketball program," Hollern said in a statement, "we are confident he will accelerate the success of the Wyoming girls basketball program."

He takes over for Troy Mast after his six seasons at the helm. The Wolves finished last season 10-7 overall.