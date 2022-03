SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Whitehall knocked off host Spring Lake 62-57 on Wednesday in a boys high school basketball district semifinal/

The Vikings will take on Montague for the title on Friday night at Spring Lake.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter