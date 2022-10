WHITEHALL, Mich. — Undefeated Oakridge paid a visit to undefeated Whitehall Friday night.

These two teams, along with Montague, all shared the conference title in 2021 after the Eagles handed the Vikings their only WMC loss of the season, 32-19.

Whitehall 42, Oakridge 8

FINAL: Whitehall 42, Oakridge 8

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter