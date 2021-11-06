White Pigeon wins district final rematch over Saugatuck

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — In the 2020 postseason, White Pigeon ended Saugatuck's season in the first round. Then in the first week of the 2021 regular season, White Pigeon handed Saugatuck a 48-6 loss.

The 2021 division 8 district final between the Trailblazers and Chiefs ended just the same, with White Pigeon claiming the 30-8 victory.

Jack Davidson scored on the opening possession for the Chiefs to make it 8 to nothing. White Pigeon built a 22-8 lead, then sealed the game with a long drive in the 4th quarter. Dylan Carper scored the final TD to put the game away.

White Pigeon will face undefeated Hudson in the division 8, region 3 final.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter