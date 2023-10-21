West Ottawa secures Collins' 1st playoff run with Panthers after win over East Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — East Kentwood hosted West Ottawa Friday night for a play-in game in the OK Red.

The Panthers took the 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Although the Falcons quickly retook the lead 9-7, it was West Ottawa that came out on top with the 34-22 win.

West Ottawa 34, East Kentwood 22

“Our guys’ willpower this year has been phenomenal, honestly. Our resiliency is just exceptional,” West Ottawa Head Coach Pat Collins said. “Our guys, you know, they just, they’ve been through rough situations, they keep bouncing back and so I wasn’t, I was not surprised with our kids because that’s what they’re made of…They worked for the goal and now I’m just thankful they have an opportunity to pursue the second season.”

“Definitely huge, obviously, like, a big step for our program. Obviously, the last two seasons have been a struggle for us but getting this win away is huge for us. We knew what we had to do and we went and did it,” Carter Scholten, defensive tackle and offensive lineman for West Ottawa, added.

Rockford will host West Ottawa next week in the first round of post-season play.

