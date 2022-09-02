West Ottawa opens new stadium with win over Portage Northern

Portage Northern 10, West Ottawa 21

The first game at the brand new West Ottawa Stadium went to the hometown Panthers, 21-0 over Portage Northern on Thursday night.

"I'm proud of the guys for all they did in the offseason and all their efforts," 2nd year West Ottawa head coach Pat Collins said. "But I'm really proud of our community the way they have supported us from the leadership on down to the fans, to the parents, to the student section. I'm really proud of what we are doing for the effort these boys are putting in corralling around us it makes a difference and they are truly the 12th man."

West Ottawa jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead and the defense did the rest.

"To bring us to a new stadium, showing our fans that everything we did paid off," senior linebacker Ryan Stam said. "I just want to give a shout out to this whole coaching staff, they came here, we were the bottom and it just feels good to be brought up, two and oh and we are not stopping."

The Panthers (2-0) will host Rockford (2-0) next Friday night, Portage Northern (1-1) will host Portage Northern.

