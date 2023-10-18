West Ottawa has chance to reach goals in play-in game Friday night

HOLLAND, Mich. — When West Ottawa meets East Kentwood on Friday night, the winner will qualify for the playoffs and the loser will not.

"We definitely have to pick it up," West Ottawa senior left tackle Carter Scholten said. "We know what's on the line, we know season's on the line. Basically a playoff game a week early, weight room, everything we are getting used to it, there is more on the line. Our seniors know it, juniors know that, everyone knows that so definitely a big week for us."

The Falcons (2-4, 3-5) have beat the Panthers each of the last four times they have played.

West Ottawa (3-3, 3-5) was winless two years ago, and the first team out of the playoffs last season.

This is a chance to take another step for the program

"Considering the last three years what we've been through, we are really making steps in the right direction," West Ottawa senior Matt Harrison said. "This would be a giant step to make the playoffs and it would really help out the program and going on in the future it would help everyone's motivation."

The Panthers have won two straight games and feel like they have some momentum heading into this regular season finale that can help the team achieve what it set out to do.

"Our goals have been set for what we want to be," third-year West Ottawa head coach Pat Collins said. "Our guys have set those and I think Friday gives us a chance to reach both of them. We can reach both those goals, we became who we wanted to be and that is what those guys are striving for."

