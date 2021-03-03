West Ottawa beats Hudsonville for back-to-back OK Red road wins

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — After an eight point loss to Rockford last week, West Ottawa has picked up back-to-back OK Red road wins over Grandville and now Hudsonville, 47-38.

"To win in our league, on the road is a good feat for any team," said head coach, Steve Windemuller. "I was really proud of our kids and how hard they played, our defensive effort is getting better each week so we're happy with the effort there."

The Panthers beat the Eagles, 47-38 led by Brady Bosma's 14 point effort.

"We played Rockford and didn't play that great, so beating Grandville on Saturday and Hudsonville today, any OK Red team is good, it's a big win," Bosma said.

West Ottawa improves to 6-2 in conference play and 7-2 overall as the Panthers now get set to play at Grand Haven on Friday in a pivotal game in conference play.