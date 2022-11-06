GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan soccer teams bring home three of the four state titles on Saturday in the boys state finals.

In division 1, Rockford faced off against Rochester Adams. The Rams allowed two goals in that game and weren't able to notch any of their own. They fall to the Highlanders 2-0.

Richland Gull Lake met up against Cranbrook in Division 2. The lone goal in that game came in the first half by junior forward Ryker Corstange. They earn the 1-0 win against the Cranes.

"I'm speechless right now. We've worked so hard for this all season and finally to have the result be 1-0. Our team, our defense was so good. Our goalkeeping, our coaching we trusted everyone and we did it," said Corstange.

D3 AND 4 SOCCER

In division 3, Holland Christian was hoping to bring home a trophy against Grosse Ile. The Maroons had goals from Kyle Cannon and Derek Huisman to earn a 2-0 victory against the Red Devils.

"Before the game I was just thinking about what it would be like to score a goal in a game. To actually have it go in, it went by so fast I don't even remember, it was just amazing," said Huisman who scored his first ever goal in the championship game.

Ann Arbor Greenhills was taking on Western Michigan Christian in Division 4. Late in the 2nd half, Ashton Leffering had a free kick that he booted to be inside the box. Then it was Matthew Bradford-Royle who put it in the back of the net for the only goal of the game. They beat Greenhills 1-0.

"It's just surreal. I real to the team and I knew that I had to run to the crowd because the stands are full and I just soaked it in. It was great," said junior forward Matthew Bradford-Royle.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter