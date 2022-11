West Catholic is playing Neguanee in the division six football state championship game at Ford Field.

The Falcons scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Bernie Varnesdeel to Carter Perry to take a 7-0 lead.

Perry caught a second touchdown pass from Varnesdeel, 32 yards, to make it 14-0 with 5:35 to play before the half

