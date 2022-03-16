West Catholic routes Edwardsburg to advance to the Breslin Center

WAYLAND, Mich. — West Catholic had no trouble with Edwardsburg in a division two state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Wayland High School, the Falcons used an 82-27 win to advance to the state semfinals.

"It's amazing," West Catholic head coach Jill VanderEnde said. "These girls have worked so incredibly hard all season long, there's been challenges along the way being so young, and they've just been resilient and they persevered and they've never quit, they've never given up. I'm just really proud of their overall team chemistry."

Miss Basketball runner-up Abbey Kimball scored 19 points for the Falcons in the win.

"Our team has come a long way," Kimball said. "We've put in the work, so it's just really encouraging to see all the results, and it's fun to do it with this team too."

West Catholic (24-1) will play Detroit Country Day (13-7) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center in the first division two state semifinal.

