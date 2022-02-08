West Catholic hires Landon Grove as next football coach

Grove hired as football coach at West Catholic

West Catholic has found its next head football coach.

Landon Grove was announced Monday to lead the Falcons program.

Grove led Gibraltar Carlson to a 9-2 season in 2021 which included a share of the Downriver League title.

He spent a season on the staff at Elkhart High School in Indiana in 2020 after two seasons coaching at Elkhart Central.

Grove played tight end at Ferris State from 2013 to 2017.

