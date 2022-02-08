Watch
West Catholic hires Landon Grove as next football coach

Grove led Gibraltar Carlson to a 9-2 season in 2021
Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 07, 2022
West Catholic has found its next head football coach.

Landon Grove was announced Monday to lead the Falcons program.

Grove led Gibraltar Carlson to a 9-2 season in 2021 which included a share of the Downriver League title.

He spent a season on the staff at Elkhart High School in Indiana in 2020 after two seasons coaching at Elkhart Central.

Grove played tight end at Ferris State from 2013 to 2017.

