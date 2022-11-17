West Catholic gets back to semis, prepares for Clinton

West Catholic preps for Clinton

West Catholic is back in the football state semifinals.

The Falcons (11-1) will take on Clinton (12-0) on Saturday in Division 6 at Coldwater High School.

"Really just executing our job, doing our one eleventh," West Catholic senior running back and linebacker Tim Kloska said about playing the Redwolves. "They run a T and they change it up a little bit, but everyone has just got to do their job and then we can be successful."

Four years without reaching the state semifinals is not a drought, but it is enough to drive this year's group to get back to the big stage.

"That is kind of what we thought this year, leave a legacy, leave something that we can continue," Falcons senior safety Joe Debski said. "Bring it back from where it was and just be that class, the class of 23 to bring it back."

Clinton is also a very successful program that was last in the semifinals two years ago.

West Catholic head coach Landon Grove has led his team to a conference, district, and regional championship in his first season leading the program.

"I think we just have to be the best version of ourselves and not let the moment overwhelm us," Grove said. "None of our guys have been here before. People think West Catholic and they think championships, but it's been a little bit and none of our guys have experienced that yet. So just kind of settling in and doing what we believe works and trusting ourselves, trusting our schemes, and everyone of these guys trusting each other and loving each other one more week."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter