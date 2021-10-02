West Catholic erases 17-point deficit in win at Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — West Catholic trailed Coopersville 17-0 and 24-7 on Friday before scoring the games final 21 points to remain unbeaten with a 28-24 win.

"We were just thinking we knew we were going to come back," Falcons senior linebacker Devin Chilton who made 12 tackles said. "We just thought to have fun and enjoy the game. We said we are always relentless we have to be selfless and that is how we play."

Coopersville junior quarterback Colton Bosch threw three touchdowns passes in the first half, two to Dylan Merlo and one to Ryan Serba as the Broncos took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Jeff Roberston, MaxPreps Coopersville football

West got a 12-yard scoring run from Tim Kloska, who had 177 yards on 30 carries, on the opening drive of the second half to pull within ten at 24-14.

A huge play in the game came when Ryar Rinehart returned an interception 45 yards to make it a 24-21 game after three quarters.

Junior running back Elliot Zainea scored the game winning touchdown in a one yard run with 10:18 to play in the fourth quarter.

"We just had a conversation with ourselves and we said we got 24 minutes to show that we can come and play football," Tim Kloska said about the halftime talk. "We made a lot of mistakes in the first half but we came back we showed ourselves, we proved to ourselves that we can face adversity and that is what means the most to us."

FOX 17 West Catholic Pick 6

Coopersville drove inside the West five yard line in the final minute but a fumbled snap on third and goal led to an incomplete pass on on fourth and goal from the 14 with 19 seconds left in the game.

"I learned that we showed grit," third year West Catholic head coach Justin Michalowski said. "They don't know how to quit and I have kind of been preaching that all year that they have that work ethic to get up and do it every single play and as we talked about earlier this week we have a gauntlet coming up Unity Christian and Spring Lake and Holland Christian and we are going to do our best every single week to try to stay healthy and be ready for each one of those opponents."

The Falcons (4-0, 6-0) will play Unity Christian (4-0, 6-0) next week at Hudsonville's Eagle Stadium.