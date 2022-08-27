West Catholic earns week 1 victory over Edwardsburg

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Catholic does have a new head coach in Landon Grove, but the Falcons are not in a rebuild.

They won nine games in 2021 and returned several players led by Timmy Kloska.

The Falcons took on powerhouse Edwardsburg in week one after the Eddies were undefeated in the 2021 regular season and made it all the way to the semifinals.

West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20

West Catholic came out on top, defeating Edwardsburg 28-20.

