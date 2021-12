GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Morris scored 24 points to lead West Catholic to a 71-34 win over Oakridge Monday in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament Red Division.

Garrett Wever led the Eagles with 11 points.

Kobe Kambestad added 16 points for the Falcons who will play Parchment (5-0) for the championship on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m..

