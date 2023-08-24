Week one brings the heat as the Blitz returns

(FOX 17) — High school football returns in the state of Michigan and Mother Nature is not cooperating, with the heat index expected to be 100 degrees or higher, many games are pushing back start times and even moving games to Friday.

Cedar Springs meets East Grand Rapids in the game of the week in what will be the schools first meeting in football since a Red Hawks 41-40 win at Memorial Field in the first round of the playoffs back in 2017.

Cedar Springs started 0-4 last year and Pioneers 1-3, so a quick a start to the season is a must for both programs.

Both schools feel good about their offensive line where they return multiple starters from a year ago.

The start of the game has been pushed back to 8 p.m..

Unity Christian travels to Whitehall in what will be our Blitz Battle, game time is now 7:30.

The Vikings knocked off the Crusaders in week one last season at Jenison and went on to compete a perfect regular season.

Both teams eventually lost to division four state champion South Christian in the playoffs.

Other games we are planning to cover tonight on the include:



Lakeshore at Zeeland West 5pm

Harper Creek at Battle Creek Lakeview

Reeths-Puffer at Grand Haven

Forest Hills Northern at Wyoming

Kenowa Hills at Fruitport

Loy Norrix at Kalamazoo Central 7:30

Decatur at Galesburg-Augusta 7:30

Oakrdige at Sparta 7:30

Spring Lake at Montague 7:30

Holland at Holland Christian 8pm

Coopersville at Otsego 8pm

Hamilton at Plainwell 8p

Grant at Kelloggsville 8pm

Newaygo at Kent City 8pm

East Lansing at Portage Central 8pm

The season premiere of the Blitz airs at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter