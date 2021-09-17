Week 4 of the Blitz relives some classic games

Remembering a Blitz Classic

South Christian and Grand Rapids Catholic Central played a very memorable game last season with the Cougars winning 28-27 in overtime to take the OK Gold title outright.

"Just the fight from our team to bounce back after being down 14-nothing to get a tough win in overtime," Catholic Central quarterback Joey Silveri said when asked what he remembered about last year's game. "Just the amount of fight and competitiveness to get that win."

The old rivals are set to meet again Friday in our game of the week on the Blitz.

"We are just trying to get our plays in," Sailors safety Jace DeMann said about preparation for this week's game. "Just execute them every time to the best of our ability not taking a play off or anything but every play is the play that could decide the game."

Oakridge (3-0) visits Montague (2-1) in the Blitz Battle, the winner of this matchup has gone on to win the West Michigan Conference title each of the last seven years.

Other games we are planning to send cameras to Friday include:

Rockford (3-0) at Grandville (1-2)

Hudsonville (1-2) at Jenison (1-2)

Zeeland West (1-1) at Mona Shores (2-1)

GR Union (2-1) at Muskegon (2-1)

Reeths-Puffer (2-1) at Zeeland East (2-1)

Forest Hills Central (2-1) at Lowell (1-2)

East Grand Rapids (1-2) at Byron Center (3-0)

Allendale (2-1) vs. Unity Christian (3-0) at Hudsonville

Spring Lake (3-0) at Fruiport (1-2)

Coopersville (3-0) at Holland Christian (1-2)

Godwin Heights (2-1) at Comstock Park (3-0)

Calvin Christian (1-2) at Belding (3-0)

Battle Creek Lakeview (2-1) at Battle Creek Central (2-1)

Pennfield (2-1) at Harper Creek (1-2)

The Blitz starts at 10:55 p.m. on Friday with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.