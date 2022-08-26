Week 1 Blitz Battle: Sparta at Oakridge

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Sparta went into week one still stinging from a one-point loss to Oakridge on its home field in 2021, making the 2022 version FOX 17’s Blitz Battle.

On August 26, 2021, the Eagles beat the Spartans 22-21, thanks to a fourth quarter safety.

It was the first of four games decided by just seven points or fewer for each team throughout the 2021 season.

WATCH:

Sparta 14, Oakridge 30

Oakridge finished on top Thursday night with the 30-14 victory over Sparta.

