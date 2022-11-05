WATCH: West Michigan high school football teams battle for district titles

Game of the Week: Mona Shores (8-2) at Forest Hills Central (10-0)
Friday marked the fifth time in six years Mona Shores and Forest Hills Central met in the postseason.
Going into this matchup, FHC hadn’t defeated Mona Shores in a playoff game since 2017.
The Rangers hoped to change that Friday night as they hosted the Sailors in a Division 2 district championship game.
It’s our final FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week for the 2022 season.
FINAL: Forest Hills Central 33, Mona Shores 21
Portage Northern (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3)
The Huskies are back in the playoffs after coming up short of postseason push in 2021.
Friday’s game against the Trojans was a rematch of round three of the playoffs back in 2020 when East Lansing defeated Portage Northern 42-14 to end the Huskies’ season.
FINAL: East Lansing 34, Portage Northern 24
Coopersville (7-3) at Muskegon (8-2)
The postseason is nothing new for Muskegon, as the Big Reds continue their 23rd-straight playoff push.
They hosted Coopersville Friday after the Broncos shut out Cedar Springs the week before to advance.
FINAL: Muskegon 40, Coopersville 14
Zeeland West (9-1) at St. Joseph (9-1)
Zeeland West and St. Joseph met in the first round of the playoffs during the 2021 season.
The Bears won 29-26 and went on to play in the Division 3 semifinal, where they fell to DeWitt.
FINAL: Zeeland West 36, St. Joseph 18
Belding (9-1) at Oakridge (9-1)
Belding paid a visit to Oakridge Friday night with a district championship on the line.
FINAL: Oakridge 30, Belding 8
Berrien Springs (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central has made a playoff appearance every year since 2008 and, going into Friday’s game against Berrien Springs, the Cougars were coming off three-straight state title wins in 2021, 2020 and 2019.
FINAL: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Berrien Springs 0
Corunna (8-2) at Portland (9-1)
Portland took on Corunna in round two of the 2022 playoffs.
FINAL: Portland 34, Corunna 28
Fruitport (8-2) at Whitehall (10-0)
Undefeated Whitehall hoped to keep its winning streak alive Friday night hosting Fruitport.
FINAL: Whitehall 51, Fruitport 26
Unity Christian (6-4) vs South Christian (10-0) at East Kentwood
South Christian, which has made a playoff push every year since 2016, took on Unity Christian Friday night as the Crusaders entered their 9th-straight postseason.
FINAL: South Christian 35, Unity Christian 20
Charlotte (9-1) at Hastings (9-1)
Hastings hosted Charlotte Friday night with a district championship on the line.
FINAL: Hastings 23, Charlotte 13
Blitz Battle: Caledonia (9-1) at Rockford (10-0)
Undefeated Rockford hosted Caledonia Friday in a Division 1 district championship.
The Rams have made a playoff appearance every season since 1995.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Scots’ only loss of the 2022 season fell at the hands of Rockford.
Friday night’s Blitz Battle was a regular season rematch from week nine when Rockford defeated Caledonia 38-15.
FINAL/OT: Caledonia 14, Rockford 13
Muskegon Catholic Central (8-2) at Reed City (9-1)
Reed City is no stranger to the postseason as the Coyotes have made a push every year since 2010.
They hosted Muskegon Catholic Central Friday night with a district championship on the line.
FINAL: Reed City 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7
Schoolcraft (7-3) at Lawton (8-2)
Schoolcraft was back in the playoffs Friday after missing its shot at the postseason in 2021.
Meanwhile, Lawton made it all the way to the Division 7 state title game in 2021, where the Blue Devils fell to 14-10 to Pewamo-Westphalia.
Friday night was a regular season rematch from week seven, when the Blue Devils defeated the Eagles 49-14.
FINAL: Lawton 35, Schoolcraft 21
Mendon (8-2) at Colon (10-0)
Undefeated Colon hosted Mendon Friday night in eight-player playoffs.
The Hornets are in just their second year of 8-player, while the Magi made the switch back in 2018.
Mendon has made a playoff appearance every year since 2007, while Colon is coming off a state final appearance in 2021, where the Magi were shut out by North Central during the title game.
FINAL: Mendon 46, Colon 44
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.