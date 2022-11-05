WATCH: West Michigan high school football teams battle for district titles

Game of the Week: Mona Shores (8-2) at Forest Hills Central (10-0)

Friday marked the fifth time in six years Mona Shores and Forest Hills Central met in the postseason.

Going into this matchup, FHC hadn’t defeated Mona Shores in a playoff game since 2017.

The Rangers hoped to change that Friday night as they hosted the Sailors in a Division 2 district championship game.

It’s our final FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week for the 2022 season.

Forest Hills Central 33, Mona Shores 21

Portage Northern (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3)

The Huskies are back in the playoffs after coming up short of postseason push in 2021.

Friday’s game against the Trojans was a rematch of round three of the playoffs back in 2020 when East Lansing defeated Portage Northern 42-14 to end the Huskies’ season.

East Lansing 34, Portage Northern 24

Coopersville (7-3) at Muskegon (8-2)

The postseason is nothing new for Muskegon, as the Big Reds continue their 23rd-straight playoff push.

They hosted Coopersville Friday after the Broncos shut out Cedar Springs the week before to advance.

Muskegon 40, Coopersville 14

Zeeland West (9-1) at St. Joseph (9-1)

Zeeland West and St. Joseph met in the first round of the playoffs during the 2021 season.

The Bears won 29-26 and went on to play in the Division 3 semifinal, where they fell to DeWitt.

Zeeland West 36, St. Joseph 18

Belding (9-1) at Oakridge (9-1)

Belding paid a visit to Oakridge Friday night with a district championship on the line.

Oakridge 30, Belding 8

Berrien Springs (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central has made a playoff appearance every year since 2008 and, going into Friday’s game against Berrien Springs, the Cougars were coming off three-straight state title wins in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Berrien Springs 0

Corunna (8-2) at Portland (9-1)

Portland took on Corunna in round two of the 2022 playoffs.

Portland 34, Corunna 28

Fruitport (8-2) at Whitehall (10-0)

Undefeated Whitehall hoped to keep its winning streak alive Friday night hosting Fruitport.

Whitehall 51, Fruitport 26

Unity Christian (6-4) vs South Christian (10-0) at East Kentwood

South Christian, which has made a playoff push every year since 2016, took on Unity Christian Friday night as the Crusaders entered their 9th-straight postseason.

South Christian 35, Unity Christian 20

Charlotte (9-1) at Hastings (9-1)

Hastings hosted Charlotte Friday night with a district championship on the line.

Hastings 23, Charlotte 13

Blitz Battle: Caledonia (9-1) at Rockford (10-0)

Undefeated Rockford hosted Caledonia Friday in a Division 1 district championship.

The Rams have made a playoff appearance every season since 1995.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Scots’ only loss of the 2022 season fell at the hands of Rockford.

Friday night’s Blitz Battle was a regular season rematch from week nine when Rockford defeated Caledonia 38-15.

Caledonia 14, Rockford 13

Muskegon Catholic Central (8-2) at Reed City (9-1)

Reed City is no stranger to the postseason as the Coyotes have made a push every year since 2010.

They hosted Muskegon Catholic Central Friday night with a district championship on the line.

Reed City 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7

Schoolcraft (7-3) at Lawton (8-2)

Schoolcraft was back in the playoffs Friday after missing its shot at the postseason in 2021.

Meanwhile, Lawton made it all the way to the Division 7 state title game in 2021, where the Blue Devils fell to 14-10 to Pewamo-Westphalia.

Friday night was a regular season rematch from week seven, when the Blue Devils defeated the Eagles 49-14.

Lawton 35, Schoolcraft 21

Mendon (8-2) at Colon (10-0)

Undefeated Colon hosted Mendon Friday night in eight-player playoffs.

The Hornets are in just their second year of 8-player, while the Magi made the switch back in 2018.

Mendon has made a playoff appearance every year since 2007, while Colon is coming off a state final appearance in 2021, where the Magi were shut out by North Central during the title game.

Mendon 46, Colon 44

