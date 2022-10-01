WATCH: Week 6 of The Blitz high school football highlights

WXMI — Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-1) vs. South Christian (6-0)

The top two teams in the OK Gold met Friday night at East Kentwood High School.

The Cougars were coming off a 49-21 win over previously unbeaten Forest Hills Eastern the week before.

It was Catholic Central’s 42nd-straight win, which is the longest streak in the state of Michigan.

Meanwhile, the Sailors had won their first five games of the 2022 season by at least 22 points; three of those five wins came with a running clock.

FINAL: South Christian 36, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 34

Thornapple Kellogg (2-4) at Forest Hills Eastern (5-1)

The Hawks hosted the Trojans Friday night with the winner joining a tie for second place in the conference.

FINAL: Forest Hills Eastern 45, Thornapple Kellogg 23

Grandville (4-2) at Rockford (6-0)

The Rams hosted the Bulldogs in a week six OK Red matchup.

When these two met last time during the regular season, they combined for 99 points in double overtime.

FINAL: Rockford 37, Grandville 14

East Kentwood (3-3) at Caledonia (6-0)

East Kentwood looked to snap Caledonia’s 5-game winning streak Friday night as the Fighting Scots hosted their homecoming game and Detroit Lions Game of the Week.

FINAL: Caledonia 29, East Kentwood 0

Jenison (2-4) at Hudsonville (2-4)

Another homecoming game and rivalry matchup in the OK Red between Jenison and Hudsonville.

FINAL: Hudsonville 38, Jenison 0

Belding (6-0) at Comstock Park (2-4)

“Revenge Tour” stop one was successful for Belding in week five with a five-point win over Sparta.

Stop number two came Friday night as the Black Knights took on Comstock Park.

The Panthers defeated Belding in overtime back in 2021 on their way to the OK Silver title.

FINAL: Belding 44, Comstock Park 7

Calvin Christian (3-3) at Hopkins (5-1)

Hopkins hosted Calvin Christian Friday night as the Vikings looked to improve to 5-1.

FINAL: Hopkins 35, Calvin Christian 0

West Catholic (6-0) at Hamilton (2-4)

West Catholic was still undefeated heading into week six as they paid a visit to Hamilton.

The Hawkeyes went into Friday night’s matchup just 2-3 but hoped to play spoiler to the Falcons so-far perfect season.

FINAL: West Catholic 51, Hamilton 19

Fruitport (4-2) at Spring Lake (1-5)

The Lakers worked hard for their second win of the season Friday night, as the Trojans tried to improve to 4-2.

FINAL: Fruitport 33, Spring Lake 6

Schoolcraft (4-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (4-2)

Schoolcraft started the 2022 season strong with four wins under their belt heading into week six.

Meanwhile, 3-2 Muskegon Catholic Central hoped for a win at home Friday night.

FINAL: Muskegon Catholic Central 16, Schoolcraft 12

Mona Shores (5-1) at Zeeland West (5-1)

Teams that have had to play Muskegon and Monday Shores in consecutive weeks have done poorly since 2013, going 0-16 in the second game and being outscored by an average of 45-points per game.

Zeeland West had the chance to pull off the unthinkable Friday night and earn victories over both in back-to-back weeks.

FINAL: Mona Shores 34, Zeeland West 6

Muskegon (4-2) vs. Grand Rapids Union (3-3)

Grand Rapids Union hosted Muskegon Friday night as the Big Reds tried to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2009.

FINAL: Muskegon 43, Grand Rapids Union 21

Lowell (4-2) at Forest Hills Central (6-0)

Undefeated Forest Hills Central hosted Lowell Friday night as the Ranger hoped to keep their winning streak alive.

FINAL: Forest Hills Central 14, Lowell 7

Byron Center (3-2) at East Grand Rapids (2-3)

Although there’s very little hope for a conference title now for Byron Center, the Bulldogs still hoped for a win over East Grand Rapids Friday night.

FINAL: Byron Center 20, East Grand Rapids 19

Blitz Battle: Oakridge (5-1) at Whitehall (6-0)

Undefeated Oakridge paid a visit to undefeated Whitehall Friday night.

These two teams, along with Montague, all shared the conference title in 2021 after the Eagles handed the Vikings their only WMC loss of the season, 32-19.

FINAL: Whitehall 42, Oakridge 8

Marshall (4-2) at Hastings (5-1)

Both Marshall and Hastings went into week six 3-0 in conference play and 4-1 overall.

FINAL: Hastings 60, Marshall 8

Vicksburg (3-3) at Three Rivers (4-2)

Three Rivers hosted Vicksburg in week six for a big Wolverine conference rivalry game at Armstrong Stadium.

Both the Wildcats and the Bulldogs were 3-2 when they hit the gridiron Friday night.

FINAL: Three Rivers 35, Vicksburg 14

Battle Creek Central (4-1) at Portage Central (2-3)

Battle Creek Central went into Friday’s game with four-straight wins and an unbeaten conference record.

The Mustangs hoped to snap that streak as they hosted the Bearcats in week six.

FINAL: Battle Creek Central 29, Portage Central 15

Climax-Scotts (5-1) at Colon (6-0)

Undefeated Colon hosted undefeated Climax-Scotts Friday night as both the Magi and the Panthers hoped to stay unbeaten in the 2022.

FINAL: Colon 25, Climax-Scotts 20

Martin (5-1) vs. NorthPointe Christian (6-0)

In more eight-player action, NorthPointe Christian and Martin were also both undefeated heading into week six.

FINAL: NorthPointe Christian 35, Martin 19

