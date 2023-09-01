WATCH: The Blitz week two high school football highlights

Game of the Week: Spring Lake 34, Belding 28
Allendale 36, Hopkins 0
Coopersville 49, Sparta 14
Orchard View 28, Godwin Heights 26
Northpointe Christian 58, Tri-Unity Christian 20
Greenville 21, Kenowa Hills 14
Lowell 34, Thornapple Kellogg 13
Forest Hills Northern 21, Jenison 0
Northview 43, Wyoming 20
Zeeland West 37, Cedar Springs 7
Loy Norrix 33, Ottawa Hills 13
Forest Hills Eastern 47, South Haven 17
Wayland 42, Holland Christian 28
Kent City 32, Central Montcalm 14
Saugatuck 49, Lakeview 7
Blitz Battle: Forest Hills Central 26, Portage Central 6
Portage Northern 41, West Ottawa 13
Unity Christian 33, Oakridge 21
North Muskegon 41, Muskegon Catholic Central 21
Byron Center 33, East Kentwood 16
Davison 52, Grandville 21
