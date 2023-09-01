WATCH: The Blitz week two high school football highlights

Game of the Week: Spring Lake 34, Belding 28

Spring Lake 34, Belding 28

Allendale 36, Hopkins 0

Allendale 36, Hopkins 0

Coopersville 49, Sparta 14

Coopersville 49, Sparta 14

Orchard View 28, Godwin Heights 26

Orchard View 28, Godwin Heights 26

Northpointe Christian 58, Tri-Unity Christian 20

Northpointe Christian 58, Tri-Unity Christian 20

Greenville 21, Kenowa Hills 14

Greenville 21, Kenowa Hills 14

Lowell 34, Thornapple Kellogg 13

Lowell 34, Thornapple Kellogg 13

Forest Hills Northern 21, Jenison 0

Forest Hills Northern 21, Jenison 0

Northview 43, Wyoming 20

Northview 43, Wyoming 20

Zeeland West 37, Cedar Springs 7

Zeeland West 37, Cedar Springs 7

Loy Norrix 33, Ottawa Hills 13

Loy Norrix 33, Ottawa Hills 13

Forest Hills Eastern 47, South Haven 17

Forest Hills Eastern 47, South Haven 17

Wayland 42, Holland Christian 28

Wayland 42, Holland Christian 28

Kent City 32, Central Montcalm 14

Saugatuck 49, Lakeview 7

Blitz Battle: Forest Hills Central 26, Portage Central 6

Portage Northern 41, West Ottawa 13

Unity Christian 33, Oakridge 21

North Muskegon 41, Muskegon Catholic Central 21

Byron Center 33, East Kentwood 16

Davison 52, Grandville 21

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter