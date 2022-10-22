WATCH: The Blitz week 9 high school football highlights

WXMI — Game of the Week: Rockford (9-0) at Caledonia (8-1)

Rockford 38, Caledonia 15

FINAL: Rockford 38, Caledonia 15

Grandville (7-2) at East Kentwood (5-4)

Grandville 34, East Kentwood 21

FINAL: Grandville 34, East Kentwood 21

Jenison (2-7) at West Ottawa (4-5)

West Ottawa 13, Jenison 10

FINAL: West Ottawa 13, Jenison 10

Hopkins (5-4) at Belding (8-1)

Belding 36, Hopkins 14

FINAL: Belding 36, Hopkins 14

Forest Hills Northern (4-5) at Forest Hills Central (9-0)

Forest Hills Central 32, Forest Hills Northern 0

FINAL: Forest Hills Central 32, Forest Hills Northern 0

South Christian (9-0) at Forest Hills Eastern (6-3)

South Christian 56, Forest Hills Eastern 22

FINAL: South Christian 56, Forest Hills Eastern 22

Thornapple Kellogg (2-7) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Thornapple Kellogg 7

FINAL: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Thornapple Kellogg 7

Cedar Springs (5-4) at Wayland (4-5)

Cedar Springs 35, Wayland 21

FINAL: Cedar Springs 35, Wayland 21

Unity Christian (5-4) at West Catholic (8-1)

West Catholic 36, Unity Christian 18

FINAL: West Catholic 36, Unity Christian 18

Holland Christian (3-6) at Fruitport (7-2)

Fruitport 52, Holland Christian 21

FINAL: Fruitport 52, Holland Christian 21

Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2) at Tri-County (7-2)

Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Tri-County 28

FINAL: Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Tri-County 28

White Cloud (6-3) at White Pigeon (6-3)

White Pigeon 55, White Cloud 0

FINAL: White Pigeon 55, White Cloud 0

Hart (6-3) at Ravenna (6-3)

Ravenna 48, Hart 0

FINAL: Ravenna 48, Hart 0

Blitz Battle: Mona Shores (7-2) at Muskegon (7-2)

Muskegon 55, Mona Shores 35

FINAL: Muskegon 55, Mona Shores 35

Grand Rapids Union (4-5) at Zeeland West (8-1)

Zeeland West 58, Grand Rapids Union 8

FINAL: Zeeland West 58, Grand Rapids Union 8

Lakewood (6-3) at Ionia (4-5)

Ionia 36, Lakewood 7

FINAL: Ionia 36, Lakewood 7

Paw Paw (4-5) at Plainwell (4-5)

Plainwell 29, Paw Paw 23

FINAL: Plainwell 29, Paw Paw 23

St. Joseph (8-1) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)

St. Joe 47, Battle Creek Central 29

FINAL: St. Joseph 47, Battle Creek Central 29

Benton Harbor (4-5) at Constantine (8-1)

Constantine 37, Benton Harbor 20

FINAL: Constantine 37, Benton Harbor 20

Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Galesburg-Augusta (4-5)

Galesburg-Augusta 31, Delton Kellogg 14

FINAL: Galesburg-Augusta 31, Delton Kellogg 14

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter