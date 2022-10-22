WATCH: The Blitz week 9 high school football highlights

WXMI — Game of the Week: Rockford (9-0) at Caledonia (8-1)
FINAL: Rockford 38, Caledonia 15
Grandville (7-2) at East Kentwood (5-4)
FINAL: Grandville 34, East Kentwood 21
Jenison (2-7) at West Ottawa (4-5)
FINAL: West Ottawa 13, Jenison 10
Hopkins (5-4) at Belding (8-1)
FINAL: Belding 36, Hopkins 14
Forest Hills Northern (4-5) at Forest Hills Central (9-0)
FINAL: Forest Hills Central 32, Forest Hills Northern 0
South Christian (9-0) at Forest Hills Eastern (6-3)
FINAL: South Christian 56, Forest Hills Eastern 22
Thornapple Kellogg (2-7) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
FINAL: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Thornapple Kellogg 7
Cedar Springs (5-4) at Wayland (4-5)
FINAL: Cedar Springs 35, Wayland 21
Unity Christian (5-4) at West Catholic (8-1)
FINAL: West Catholic 36, Unity Christian 18
Holland Christian (3-6) at Fruitport (7-2)
FINAL: Fruitport 52, Holland Christian 21
Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2) at Tri-County (7-2)
FINAL: Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Tri-County 28
White Cloud (6-3) at White Pigeon (6-3)
FINAL: White Pigeon 55, White Cloud 0
Hart (6-3) at Ravenna (6-3)
FINAL: Ravenna 48, Hart 0
Blitz Battle: Mona Shores (7-2) at Muskegon (7-2)
FINAL: Muskegon 55, Mona Shores 35
Grand Rapids Union (4-5) at Zeeland West (8-1)
FINAL: Zeeland West 58, Grand Rapids Union 8
Lakewood (6-3) at Ionia (4-5)
FINAL: Ionia 36, Lakewood 7
Paw Paw (4-5) at Plainwell (4-5)
FINAL: Plainwell 29, Paw Paw 23
St. Joseph (8-1) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)
FINAL: St. Joseph 47, Battle Creek Central 29
Benton Harbor (4-5) at Constantine (8-1)
FINAL: Constantine 37, Benton Harbor 20
Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Galesburg-Augusta (4-5)
FINAL: Galesburg-Augusta 31, Delton Kellogg 14
