WATCH: The Blitz Week 6 high school football highlights

Belding 38, Sparta 19

Belding 38, Sparta 19

Lowell 38, Bryon Center 28

Lowell 38, Bryon Center 28

Forest Hills Central 20, East Grand Rapids 0

Forest Hills Central 20, East Grand Rapids 0

Muskegon 49, Zeeland East 14

Muskegon 49, Zeeland East 14

Schoolcraft 28, Muskegon Catholic Central 6

Schoolcraft 28, Muskegon Catholic Central 6

North Muskegon 34, Montague 7

North Muskegon 34, Montague 7

Whitehall 48, Oakridge 7

Whitehall 48, Oakridge 7

Spring Lake 35, Allendale 28

Spring Lake 35, Allendale 28

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Kenowa Hills 3

South Christian 45, Cedar Springs 23

Forest Hills Eastern 28, Wayland 14

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter