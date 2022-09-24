WATCH: The Blitz week 5 high school football highlights

WXMI — Game of the Week: Sparta (2-3) at Belding (5-0)

Sparta started the 2022 season with losses to Oakridge and Coopersville, but the Spartans have bounced back with a pair of shutout wins in weeks three and four.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights started 4-0 for the second-straight season; however, their first loss of 2021 was a week five overtime loss to the Spartans.

That sparked a slide for Belding, which lost four of its final five games of the season.

Belding 40, Sparta 35

FINAL: Belding 40, Sparta 35

Hamilton (2-3) vs. Unity Christian (3-2)

Both Hamilton and Unity Christian went into week five hoping to improve their records to 3-2.

Unity Christian 55, Hamilton 37

FINAL: Unity Christian 55, Hamilton 37

Allendale (2-2) at West Catholic (4-0)

Undefeated West Catholic hosted Allendale Friday night in a battle of the Falcons.

West Catholic 39, Allendale 6

FINAL: West Catholic 39, Allendale 6

Coopersville (3-2) at Fruitport (3-2)

Coopersville paid a week five visit to Fruitport as both the Broncos and the Trojans worked for their second OK Blue victories of the 2022 season.

Fruitport 37, Coopersville 20

FINAL: Fruitport 37, Coopersville 20

Forest Hills Eastern (4-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central hosted Forest Hills Eastern Friday night, where both the Cougars and the Hawks hoped to stay undefeated.

GR Catholic Central 49, Forest Hills Eastern 21

FINAL: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Forest Hills Eastern 21

South Christian (5-0) at Thornapple Kellogg (2-3)

The undefeated Sailors took on the Trojans in week five after another OK Green win in week four.

When these two teams met in 2021, South Christian earned the 35-14 victory.

South Christian 43, Thornapple Kellogg 2

FINAL: South Christian 43, Thornapple Kellogg 2

Fremont (3-2) at Oakridge (5-0)

Fremont looked for its first conference win Friday night taking on undefeated Oakridge.

The Packers are facing new conference opponents in 2022 after leaving the CSAA Gold and joining the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division.

Oakridge 36, Fremont 8

FINAL: Oakridge 36, Fremont 8

Hart (3-2) at North Muskegon (4-1)

In the Rivers Division of the West Michigan Conference, Hart looked for its fourth win of the season after earning three-straight victories in the previous weeks.

Meanwhile, the Norsemen held the same record going into week five, hoping for another win over the Pirates after shutting them out 37-0 in 2021.

North Muskegon 55, Hart 14

FINAL: North Muskegon 55, Hart 14

Caledonia (5-0) at Grandville (4-1)

Caledonia and Grandville both went into week five undefeated in conference and overall play.

The Fighting Scots already had two shut outs under their belt so far in 2022 and defeated the Bulldogs 24-14 back in 2021.

Caledonia 50, Grandville 40

FINAL: Caledonia 50, Grandville 40

Rockford (5-0) at East Kentwood (3-2)

East Kentwood hoped to improve its record to 4-1 in week five, while Rockford looked to stay undefeated.

The Rams started the 2022 season strong, but so did the Falcons, who went into Friday’s matchup with more total wins already than their entire 2021 season.

Rockford 41, East Kentwood 20

FINAL: Rockford 41, East Kentwood 20

Forest Hills Central (5-0) at Northview (2-3)

The Rangers started OK White play with two-straight wins, while the Wildcats looked to improve their conference record to 2-1 in week five.

Forest Hills Central 38, Northview 3

FINAL: Forest Hills Central 38, Northview 3

Greenville (1-4) at Byron Center (3-2)

Also in the OK White, Greenville worked hard for its first conference win Friday night, while Bryon Center hoped to earn its second conference victory of the 2022 season.

Byron Center 45, Greenville 7

FINAL: Byron Center 45, Greenville 7

Blitz Battle: Zeeland West (5-0) at Muskegon (3-2)

Going into our week five Blitz Battle, the Big Reds have never lost to the Dux with Shane Fairfield as head coach, but Zeeland West came into Friday’s game playing well on both sides of the ball.

FINAL: Zeeland West 38, Muskegon 36

Grand Rapids Union (3-2) at Mona Shores (4-1)

Grand Rapids Union is in its third season of OK Green play.

The Red Hawks paid a visit to Mona Shores Friday night, where the Sailors hoped to stay undefeated in conference play.

FINAL: Mona Shores 64, Grand Rapids Union 14

Kent City (5-0) at Lakeview (2-3)

The Eagles went into week five 4-0 for the fourth time in the last six years.

One of the biggest differences for Kent City in 2022 is that Bill Crane is no longer the head coach and is now the superintendent.

The Eagles headed into week five with 17 seniors, led by four-year varsity players Kyler Larson and Mason Westbrook.

Kent City 34, Lakeview 0

FINAL: Kent City 34, Lakeview 0

Maple Valley (1-4) vs. Northpointe Christian (5-0)

Maple Valley took on Northpointe Christian Friday night in Tri-River 8-Player conference play.

The Mustangs looked to stay undefeated, while the Lions worked for their second win of the 2022 season.

Northpointe Christian 53, Maple Valley 6

FINAL: Northpointe Christian 53, Maple Valley 6

Constantine (4-1) at Watervliet (3-2)

Constantine went into week five with two-straight wins, but only one conference game under its belt.

The Falcons shut out Parchment in week one, 44-0.

Friday night, they took on a tough Watervliet team, as the Panthers worked to earn a victory against their first conference opponent of the season.

Constantine 60, Watervliet 21

FINAL: Constantine 60, Watervliet 21

Delton Kellogg (3-2) at Lawton (4-1)

3-1 Delton Kellogg paid a visit to 3-1 Lawton in week five where it was Salute to Service night and the Veterans Trophy game.

Lawton 53, Delton Kellogg 0

FINAL: Lawton 53, Delton Kellogg 0

Hastings (4-1) at Harper Creek (1-4)

In the Interstate Eight, Harper Creek hosted Hastings Friday night.

Back in 2021, the Saxons and the Beavers were part of a three-way tie for the league title.

Hastings 52, Harper Creek 6

FINAL: Hastings 52, Harper Creek 6

Portage Northern (3-2) at Battle Creek Lakeview (1-3)

Battle Creek Lakeview hosted Portage Northern in week five in the first game at the remodeled Spartan Memorial Stadium, where BC Lakeview has new turf and a video scoreboard.

FINAL: Portage Northern 49, Battle Creek Lakeview 41

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter