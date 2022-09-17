WATCH: The Blitz week 4 highlights

WXMI — Game of the Week: Hudsonville (0-4) at Caledonia (4-0)

Caledonia went into week four undefeated and Hudsonville had yet to win a game this season, but we expected a competitive game when the Fighting Scots hosted the Eagles Friday night.

It was just the second home game of the 2022 season for Caledonia, which beat Holt 35-0 in week one.

FINAL: Caledonia 40, Hudsonville 14

FINAL: Caledonia 40, Hudsonville 14

West Ottawa (2-2) at Grandville (4-0)

Undefeated Grandville hosted West Ottawa in week four with the Panthers hoping to bounce back from their first loss of the season to Rockford.

Grandville 35, West Ottawa 14

FINAL: Grandville 35, West Ottawa 14

Fruitport (2-2) vs. Unity Christian (2-2) at Hudsonville Middle School

Unity Christian hosted Fruitport in week four where the Crusaders and the Trojans battled it out in their second conference game of the 2022 season.

Unity Christian 60, Fruitport 46

FINAL: Unity Christian 60, Fruitport 46

Holland Christian (2-2) at West Catholic (4-0)

Elsewhere in the OK Blue, undefeated West Catholic hosted Holland Christian Friday night.

When these two teams met in 2021, the Falcons came out with the 48-19 win over the Maroons.

West Catholic 28, Holland Christian 14

FINAL: West Catholic 28, Holland Christian 14

Newaygo (1-3) at Tri County (4-0)

The Newaygo Lions were back to CSAA Gold play Friday night after shutting out Morley-Stanwood 21-0 in week three nonconference play.

Meanwhile, the Vikings started the 2022 season strong with three straight wins, two of which were in conference play.

Tri County 54, Newaygo 31

FINAL: Tri County 54, Newaygo 31

East Grand Rapids (1-3) at Forest Hills Central (4-0)

Forest Hills Central started the 2022 season strong with three straight wins.

The Rangers hosted East Grand Rapids Friday night in OK White conference play.

FINAL: Forest Hills Central 31, East Grand Rapids 7

Grand Rapids Union (3-1) at Reeths-Puffer (3-1)

The undefeated Red Hawks paid a visit to Reeths-Puffer Friday night for their second OK Gold matchup of the 2022 season.

Last time these two met, in 2021, Union just barely walked away with the win, defeating the Rockets 43-42.

FINAL: Reeths-Puffer 35, Union 29

Belding (4-0) at Calvin Christian (3-1)

Calvin Christian hosted Belding Friday night with the Squires’ first 3-0 start to a season since 2011.

The Squires didn’t even field a varsity team two years ago due to low numbers and had two coaching changes during the offseason.

With the odds stacked against them, the Squires hosted the undefeated Black Knights of Belding to open their OK Silver play of the 2022 season.

FINAL: Belding 46, Calvin Christian 26

Kelloggsville (0-3) at Hopkins (2-1)

Kelloggsville looked for its first win of the season Friday night, as the Rockets paid a visit to Hopkins.

FINAL:

Byron Center (2-2) at Lowell (3-1)

Byron Center hoped to bounce back from two straight losses paying a visit to the undefeated Red Arrows.

FINAL: Byron Center 48, Lowell 35

Blitz Battle: Montague (2-2) at Whitehall (4-0)

Montague paid a visit to rival Whitehall for our week four Blitz Battle.

Going into Friday night’s matchup, the Vikings had possession of the red, white and blue bell, thanks a week eight win in 2021, which snapped a six-game losing streak.

FINAL: Whitehall 60, Montague 6

South Christian (4-0) at Cedar Springs (0-4)

South Christian looked to stay undefeated Friday night paying a visit to Cedar Springs where the Red Hawks hoped for their first win of the 2022 season.

FINAL: South Christian 28, Cedar Springs 6

Forest Hills Eastern (4-0) at Wayland (2-2)

Undefeated Forest Hills Eastern paid a visit to Wayland in week four for the Hawks’ second OK Gold matchup of the season.

FINAL: Forest Hills Eastern 35, Wayland 16

Constantine (3-1) at Schoolcraft (3-1)

For the first time since 1973, Constantine and Schoolcraft did not face off on the gridiron in 2021. The Eagles had to cancel the game because of COVID-19 concerns with their team.

Schoolcraft went just 3-5 in 2021 and missed the playoffs, but the Eagles started strong in 2022, winning their first three games.

FINAL: Constantine 55, Schoolcraft 22

Edwardsburg (3-1) at Vicksburg (2-2)

Vicksburg hosted Edwardsburg Friday night with both teams looking to improve their record to 3-1.

When these two met in 2021, the Eddies shut out the Bulldogs 49-0.

FINAL: Edwardsburg 10, Vicksburg 7

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter