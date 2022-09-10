WATCH: The Blitz Week 3 Highlights

WXMI — Game of the Week: Cedar Springs Red Hawks (0-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars (3-0)

Cedar Springs paid a visit to Grand Rapids Catholic Central Friday night for both teams’ first OK Gold conference game of the 2022 season.

The Red Hawks looked for their first win of the season, while the Cougars hoped to keep it rolling with their third straight victory.

Friday marked Catholic Central’s first home game of the season and, going into the matchup, the Cougars held a 39-game winning streak on their home field.

Cedar Springs 20, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21

Cedar Springs scored with just 38 seconds left in the game, but the Cougars were able to stop the two-point conversion attempt and win it 21-20.

Ottawa Hills (0-3) vs. South Christian (3-0) at East Kentwood

South Christian took on Ottawa Hills Friday night at East Kentwood.

Going into week three, the Sailors had only allowed its first two opponents to score a total of 13 points against them.

The Bengals, on the other hand, looked for their first win of the season after getting shut out by Benton Harbor the week prior.

Ottawa Hills 0, South Christian 23

South Christian shut out Ottawa Hills 23-0.

Unity Christian (1-2) at Coopersville (2-1)

Unity Christian paid a visit to Coopersville Friday night for both teams’ first OK Blue matchup of the season.

The Crusaders hoped for their first win of 2022, while the Broncos looked to improve to 3-0.

Last time these two met up in 2021, Unity Christian dominated with the 69-7 victory.

Unity Christian 28, Coopersville 27

Coopersville scored with just 12 seconds left in the game, but the two-point conversion was no good and United Christian finished on top 28-27.

More high school football scores:

West Catholic (3-0) at Spring Lake (1-2)

West Catholic went into week three undefeated after the Falcons earned an impressive 43-0 victory against Ferndale the week prior.

Elsewhere in the OK Blue, Spring Lake looked to improve its record to 2-1 after the Lakers saw much closer games in the first two weeks of the season.

West Catholic 41, Spring Lake 6

West Catholic stayed undefeated with the 41-6 win over Spring Lake.

Hamilton (2-1) at Holland Christian (2-1)

Holland Christian hosted undefeated Hamilton Friday night.

The Maroons went into week three coming off a tough 27-10 loss after an impressive 58-0 shutout in week one.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes looked to improve their record to 3-0.

Hamilton 13, Holland Christian 31

Holland Christian improved to 2-1 handing Hamilton its first loss of the season 31-13.

Rockford (3-0) at West Ottawa (2-1)

In the OK Red conference, both Rockford and West Ottawa went into week three undefeated.

The Panthers hosted the Rams Friday night as both teams looked to improve to 3-0.

Rockford 41, West Ottawa 13

The Rams handed the Panthers their first loss of the season 41-13.

East Kentwood (1-1) at Grand Haven (1-1)

Grand Haven hosted East Kentwood Friday night where the Buccaneers and the Falcons both looked for their second win of the season.

When these two teams met back in 2021, East Kentwood took the 27-7 victory.

East Kentwood 42, Grand Haven 0

East Kentwood shut out Grand Haven 42-0.

Grandville (3-0) at Hudsonville (0-3)

Undefeated Grandville visited winless Hudsonville Friday night for both teams’ first conference matchup of the 2022 season.

Last time these two met, the Bulldogs topped the Eagles 44-36.

Grandville 40, Hudsonville 29

Grandville improved to 3-0 with the 40-29 victory.

Caledonia (3-0) at Jenison (1-2)

Undefeated Caledonia paid a visit to Jenison Friday night after Mason McKenzie and the Fighting Scots put up 68-points in week two.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats hoped to improve their record to 2-1.

Caledonia 48, Jenison 0

Caledonia did not give Jenison the opportunity to score, shutting out the Wildcats 48-0.

Forest Hills Central (3-0) at Byron Center (1-2)

Byron Center hosted Forest Hills Central in an OK White matchup Friday night.

The Eagles and the Rangers shared the league title in 2020 and the Rangers took it outright in 2021.

Forest Hills Central 21, Byron Center

Forest Hills Central improved to 3-0 with the 21-13 win over Byron Center.

Lowell (3-0) at Greenville (1-2)

Greenville snapped a 19-game losing streak in week two with a win over Kenowa Hills.

Going into week three, the Yellow Jackets had not won two straight games since 2017, but tried to do so Friday night against the Red Arrows.

Greenville 7, Lowell 43

Lowell dominated Friday night with the 43-7 victory over Greenville.

Blitz Battle: Lawton (2-1) at Constantine (2-1)

Friday night’s Blitz Battle featured a dynamite Southwestern Athletic Conference non-divisional game between Lawton and Constantine.

The Blue Devils’ head coach Wade Waldrup previously was on staff with the Falcons and head coach Shawn Griffith before taking over as Lawton’s leader.

Lawton 21, Constantine 47

Constantine came out on top for this week's Blitz Battle, defeating Lawton 47-21.

Schoolcraft (3-0) at Kalamazoo United (1-2)

Kalamazoo United hosted 2-0 Schoolcraft Friday night after the Titans improved their record to 1-1 with a win over Lakeshore the week before.

Kalamazoo United 29, Schoolcraft 33

Schoolcraft held on to defeat Kalamazoo United 33-29.

Battle Creek Central (2-1) at Portage Northern (1-2)

Battle Creek Central paid a visit to Portage Northern Friday night for a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference opener.

Both the Bearcats and the Huskies went into this one with 1-1 records.

Battle Creek Central 26, Portage Northern 23

Battle Creek Central improved to 2-1 Friday night with the 26-23 victory over Portage Northern.

Tri-County (3-0) at Grant (1-2)

Reed City has dominated the Central State Gold recently, but in week two, Tri-County beat the Coyotes for the first time since 2003 to improve to 2-0.

Grant hosted the Vikings Friday night as the Tigers looked for their second win of the season.

Tri-County 42, Grant 0

Tri-County refused to let up in week three, shutting out Grand 42-0.

Sparta (1-2) at Comstock Park (2-1)

Sparta paid a visit to Comstock Park Friday night where Ed Hood, a Vietnam veteran, flipped the coin for the toss. Hood is also the grandfather of the Panthers' standout running back, Easton Hood.

Meanwhile, the Spartans looked for their first win of the season.

Sparta 34, Comstock Park 0

Sparta earned its first win of 2022 with the 34-0 shutout against Comstock Park.

PKG: Reeths-Puffer (2-1) at Muskegon (2-1)

Muskegon hosted Reeths-Puffer in week three.

The Big Reds won the OK Green in 2021 and hope to defend that title in 2022, while the Rockets worked for their third-straight win of the season.

Reeths-Puffer 20, Muskegon 28

Muskegon handed Reeths-Puffer its first loss of the season Friday night, 28-20.

Zeeland East (0-3) at Zeeland West (3-0)

Undefeated Zeeland West hosted winless Zeeland East Friday night.

Last time these two OK Green teams met, the Dux topped the Chix 48-21.

Zeeland East 0, Zeeland West 38

Zeeland West stayed undefeated in week three with the 38-0 win over Zeeland East.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter