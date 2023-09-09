WATCH: The Blitz Week 3 high school football highlights

Game of the Week: West Catholic 17, Coopersville 14
West Catholic 17, Coopersville 14
Spring Lake 34, Unity Christian 28
Allendale 28, Holland Christian 13
Hamilton 44, Fruitport 20
Rockford 49, Jenison 12
Caledonia 49, West Ottawa 3
Hudsonville 17, East Kentwood 14
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Wayland 7
Portland 42, Ionia 6
Constantine 22, Lawton 10
Montague 33, Orchard View 8
Whitehall 58, Hastings 28
Mona Shores 28, Reeths-Puffer 10
Zeeland East 63, Grand Rapids Union 27
White Pigeon 36, Decatur 12
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.