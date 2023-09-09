WATCH: The Blitz Week 3 high school football highlights

Game of the Week: West Catholic 17, Coopersville 14

West Catholic 17, Coopersville 14

Spring Lake 34, Unity Christian 28

Allendale 28, Holland Christian 13

Hamilton 44, Fruitport 20

Rockford 49, Jenison 12

Caledonia 49, West Ottawa 3

Hudsonville 17, East Kentwood 14

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Wayland 7

Portland 42, Ionia 6

Constantine 22, Lawton 10

Montague 33, Orchard View 8

Whitehall 58, Hastings 28

Mona Shores 28, Reeths-Puffer 10

Zeeland East 63, Grand Rapids Union 27

White Pigeon 36, Decatur 12

