WATCH: The Blitz week 1 of high school football playoffs

Game of the Week: Portage Northern (7-3) at Byron Center (7-3)

The Bulldogs hosted the Huskies Friday night in a division two district semifinal.

Portage Northern has a relatively young team this year, with 18 of its 22 starters being non-seniors, but quarterback Cane Mack and running back XaVior Tyus, both upperclassmen, have been outstanding so far in 2022.

Meanwhile, Byron Center is the top seed in district two, which gives it at least one more home game, with the potential for another, after having just three home games during the regular 2022 season.

Portage Northern 44, Byron Center 22

Tyus ran for 317 yards and three touchdowns Friday night.

FINAL: Portage Northern 44, Byron Center 22

East Lansing (7-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-3)

The Bearcats went into the first round of playoffs with a 7-2 regular season record, which is their best since 2004.

East Lansing 24, Battle Creek Central 0

FINAL: East Lansing 24, Battle Creek Central 0

Kalamazoo United (5-5) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central has won three-straight state championships. The last two were in Division 5, which is what they're in this season.

The Cougars hosted Kalamazoo United Friday night as they hoped to continue their 2022 playoff push.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Kalamazoo United 22

FINAL: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Kalamazoo United 22

Tri-County (7-3) at Belding (9-1)

In division five, Belding is back in the playoffs as it hosted Tri-County in the first round.

The Vikings and the Black Knights have met several times on the basketball court, but never on the gridiron until this week.

Belding 56, Tri-County 30

FINAL: Belding 56, Tri-County 30

Vicksburg (5-5) at Hastings (9-1)

Hastings came into the first round of playoffs with a hot defense that has only allowed 28 total points in the last six weeks.

The Saxons kicked off their Division 4 playoff push hosting Vicksburg Friday night.

Hastings 40, Vicksburg 7

FINAL: Hastings 40, Vicksburg 7

Big Rapids (7-3) at Whitehall (10-0)

In Region 1, undefeated Whitehall hosted Big Rapids.

The Vikings went into this matchup after winning their last six games by an average of 48.5 points.

Whitehall 42, Big Rapids 12

FINAL: Whitehall 42, Big Rapids 12

Grand Rapids Christian (3-7) vs. South Christian (10-0)

The Sailors and the Eagles are no strangers in the playoffs. They met for the third time in the last four seasons Friday night.

South Christian 42, Grand Rapids Christian 7

FINAL: South Christian 42, Grand Rapids Christian 7

Forest Hills Eastern (6-4) vs. Unity Christian (6-4)

Unity Christian and Forest Hills Eastern faced off in the first round of the playoffs Friday night. It was a rematch from the 2021 season, which the Crusaders won.

Unity Christian 46, Forest Hills Eastern 20

FINAL: Unity Christian 46, Forest Hills Eastern 20

Reeths-Puffer (6-4) at Forest Hills Central (10-0)

Forest Hills Central had won 17-straight OK White games going into Friday's night matchup against Reeths-Puffer.

Forest Hills Central 32, Reeths-Puffer 6

FINAL: Forest Hills Central 32, Reeths-Puffer 6

Traverse City Central (5-5) at Mona Shores (8-2)

Mona Shores hosted Traverse City Central Friday night.

Mona Shores 48, Traverse City Central 20

FINAL: Mona Shores 48, Traverse City Central 20

Watervliet (6-4) at West Catholic (9-1)

West Catholic hosted Watervliet in Division 6.

West Catholic 42, Watervliet 0

FINAL: West Catholic 42, Watervliet 0

Kent City (7-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-2)

7-2 Kent City paid a visit to 7-2 Muskegon Catholic Central.

Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Kent City 14

FINAL: Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Kent City 14

East Kentwood (5-5) at Rockford (10-0)

Undefeated Rockford hosted East Kentwood Friday night.

The Rams are no stranger to the playoffs. They’ve made playoff appearances every single year since 1995.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off a tough 7-2 season in 2021, when they were not able to make a playoff push.

Rockford 50, East Kentwood 14

FINAL: Rockford 50, East Kentwood 14

Blitz Battle: Lowell (6-4) at Zeeland West (9-1)

Our Blitz Battle took place in division three between Lowell and Zeeland West.

Both programs have won several state championships in the last two decades; the Red Arrows won state titles in 2002, 2004 and 2009, while the Dux won in 2006, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Lowell and Zeeland West’s only playoff meeting before Friday came back in 2014, when the Dux defeated the Red Arrows 30-27 in the division three regional final at home.

Zeeland West 36, Lowell 28

FINAL: Zeeland West 36, Lowell 28

Sparta (6-4) at Muskegon (8-2)

The Big Reds are on fire so far this season as they hosted the Sparta Spartans Friday night in a division three district semifinal.

Friday marked Muskegon’s 23rd-straight playoff push and Sparta’s fourth in a row.

Muskegon 64, Sparta 9

FINAL: Muskegon 64, Sparta 9

Cedar Springs (5-5) at Coopersville (7-3)

Coopersville hosted Cedar Springs Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.

Coopersville 28, Cedar Springs 0

FINAL: Coopersville 28, Cedar Springs 0

Ravenna (7-3) at North Muskegon (8-2)

The Bulldogs were looking for revenge Friday night after a regular-season loss to the Norsemen earlier this fall.

Ravenna 10, North Muskegon 7

FINAL: Ravenna 10, North Muskegon 7

Mendon (8-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-2)

7-2 Mendon paid a visit to 8-1 Climax-Scotts Friday night for their 11th all-time playoff meeting.

Mendon 44, Climax-Scotts 18

FINAL: Mendon 44, Climax-Scotts 18

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter