WATCH: High school football highlights with regional titles up for grabs

Whitehall (11-1) vs. South Christian (12-0) at East Kentwood

Undefeated Whitehall took on undefeated South Christian Friday night at East Kentwood’s Falcon Stadium with a division four regional championship on the line.

This was a rematch from the 2014 regional title game which the Sailors won 49-14 on their way to winning the division four state championship.

Meanwhile, the Vikings looked for their first regional championship in football in school history.

South Christian 28, Whitehall 21

Hastings (10-2) at Edwardsburg (11-1)

Region two of division four pitted Edwardsburg against Hastings.

The Saxons won their first-ever district the week before and went for their first-ever regional title Friday night with a visit to the Eddies.

Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14

Portland (10-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central hosted Portland Friday night with a division five regional title up for grabs.

The Cougars have made a playoff appearance every year since 2008 and, going into Friday’s game, were coming off three-straight state championships in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19

Lawton (9-3) at Lumen Christi (9-3)

In division seven, we saw a rematch of the 2021 state semifinal between Lawton and Jackson Lumen Christi.

The Blue Devils won that with a fourth quarter two-point conversion to play for a state title.

Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6

East Lansing (8-4) at Forest Hills Central (12-0)

Forest Hills Central’s senior quarterback Justin Osterhouse had an incredible game in the Rangers’ district final win 1but appeared to hurt his ankle on a late touchdown run.

Osterhouse was dressed Friday night, and ready to be used in emergency situations only, but it was junior Mason McDonald’s game as FHC hosted East Lansing.

Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17

Lansing Catholic (6-6) at West Catholic (11-1)

West Catholic hosted Lansing Catholic Friday night as the Falcons looked for a division six regional title.

West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7

