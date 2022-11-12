WATCH: High school football highlights with regional titles up for grabs

Whitehall (11-1) vs. South Christian (12-0) at East Kentwood
Undefeated Whitehall took on undefeated South Christian Friday night at East Kentwood’s Falcon Stadium with a division four regional championship on the line.
This was a rematch from the 2014 regional title game which the Sailors won 49-14 on their way to winning the division four state championship.
Meanwhile, the Vikings looked for their first regional championship in football in school history.
FINAL: South Christian 28, Whitehall 21
Hastings (10-2) at Edwardsburg (11-1)
Region two of division four pitted Edwardsburg against Hastings.
The Saxons won their first-ever district the week before and went for their first-ever regional title Friday night with a visit to the Eddies.
FINAL: Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14
Portland (10-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central hosted Portland Friday night with a division five regional title up for grabs.
The Cougars have made a playoff appearance every year since 2008 and, going into Friday’s game, were coming off three-straight state championships in 2021, 2020 and 2019.
FINAL: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19
Lawton (9-3) at Lumen Christi (9-3)
In division seven, we saw a rematch of the 2021 state semifinal between Lawton and Jackson Lumen Christi.
The Blue Devils won that with a fourth quarter two-point conversion to play for a state title.
FINAL: Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6
East Lansing (8-4) at Forest Hills Central (12-0)
Forest Hills Central’s senior quarterback Justin Osterhouse had an incredible game in the Rangers’ district final win 1but appeared to hurt his ankle on a late touchdown run.
Osterhouse was dressed Friday night, and ready to be used in emergency situations only, but it was junior Mason McDonald’s game as FHC hosted East Lansing.
FINAL: Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17
Lansing Catholic (6-6) at West Catholic (11-1)
West Catholic hosted Lansing Catholic Friday night as the Falcons looked for a division six regional title.
FINAL: West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7
