WATCH: Byron Center, West Catholic among girls basketball district champions

WXMI — High school girls basketball teams throughout the state competed for district titles Friday.

East Kentwood took on Byron Center at Wyoming Friday night as the Falcons and the Bulldogs met in the district tournament for the fourth-straight year.

Byron Center 69, East Kentwood 57

Rockford took on Lowell at Greenville in a rematch from the 2022 district final.

Rockford 71, Lowell 35

Kenowa Hills hosted Muskegon.

Muskegon 70, Kenowa Hills 41

Grand Rapids Catholic Central took on West Catholic.

West Catholic 67, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49

Grand Rapids Christian faced off against South Christian.

Grand Rapids Christian 49, South Christian 41

