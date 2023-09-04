Watch Now
Vote for the top play from week two of the Blitz

Voting will end Thursday at noon
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 10:19:18-04

It is time to vote for the play from week two of the Blitz last Thursday night.

Plays of the Week

The options are:

North Muskegon's Landon Christensen hauling in a 59-yard touchdown pass from James Young as the Norse beat Muskegon Catholic Central.

Forest HIlls Central's Ty Hudkins intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown in the Rangers win over Portage Central.

Lowell's Marshall VanWagner recovering a fumble and returning it 73-yards for a touchdown as the Red Arrows beat Thornapple Kellogg.

Voting will last until noon on Thursday with the winner being announced on social media and FOX 17 News at six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

