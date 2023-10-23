Watch Now
Vote for the Play of the Week from week 9

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
Gabe Amid one-handed grab Zeeland East
Zeeland East's Gabe Amid makes a one-handed garb Friday against Mona Shores
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 11:25:58-04

It is time to vote for the top play from the Blitz in week nine.

Week 9 Plays of the Week

The nominees are:

  • West Ottawa one-handed touchdown grab by Dylan Vruggink
  • Saranac interception return for a touchdown by Cody Whipple
  • Zeeland East one-handed grab by Gabe Amid

Voting will run until noon on Thursday with the winner announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

