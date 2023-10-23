Vote for the Play of the Week from week 9

It is time to vote for the top play from the Blitz in week nine.

Week 9 Plays of the Week

The nominees are:



West Ottawa one-handed touchdown grab by Dylan Vruggink

Saranac interception return for a touchdown by Cody Whipple

Zeeland East one-handed grab by Gabe Amid

Voting will run until noon on Thursday with the winner announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at six.

