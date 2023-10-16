Watch Now
Vote for the Play of the Week from Week 8 of the Blitz

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
The Rangers line up for a field goal attempt against Lowell on Friday night
Posted at 9:32 AM, Oct 16, 2023
We are voting for the Play of the Week from last Friday night on the Blitz.

Plays of the Week

The nominees are:

  • Paw Paw's Cody Conolly deflects the pass and intercepts it against Otsego
  • Allendale's Nolan Spencer spins in the hole on a 33-yard TD run against Unity Christian
  • Forest Hills Central fakes the field goal and Mason McDonald hits JT Hartman for a TD pass against Lowell

Voting will run until noon on Thursday, winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

