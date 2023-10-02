Watch Now
Vote for the Play of the Week from week 6 of the Blitz

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 02, 2023
It is time to vote for the top play in week six of the Blitz, the nominees are:

The Blitz Week 6 Plays of the Week

  • Lowell quarterback Jackson Reisbig 52-yard TD run
  • Zeeland East wide receiver Ethan Rosenberg one-handed touchdown catch
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Kamall Hillard kick return for a touchdown

Voting will run until noon on Thursday with the winner announced on social media and FOX 17 news at six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

