Vote for the Play of the Week from Week 5

Voting will end Thursday at noon
FOX 17
Byron Center gets ready to snap the ball Friday against Forest Hills Central
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 25, 2023
We are voting for the best of the Plays of the week from last Friday night on the Blitz.

Plays of the week 5

The option are:

Byron Center's 35-yard TD pass from Landon Tungate to Isaac Lee on 4th and 7

Grandville long TD pass from Cash Ruff to Jayden Terry

Zeeland West TD pass from Trenten Bolhouse to Isaac VanderZwaag just before the half

Voting will run until noon on Thursday with the winner being announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

