Vote for the Play of the Week from week 3 of the Blitz

It is time to vote for the top play from week three of the Blitz, voting will end on Thursday at noon.

This week's nominees are:

Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Kellen-Russell Dixon with a 75-yard touchdown run against Wayland.

Caledonia's Brock Townsend with a 70-yard touchdown run against West Ottawa.

Portland's Dominic Novara passing to Caden Thelen for a 66-yard touchdown against Ionia.

The winner will be announced on social media and FOX 17 news at six on Thursday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter