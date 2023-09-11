Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Vote for the Play of the Week from week 3 of the Blitz

Voting will run until Thursday at noon
Kellen Russell-Dixon, Grand Rapids Catholic Central
FOX 17
Kellen Russell Dixon runs off the field Friday night after a 75-yard touchdown run against Wayland
Kellen Russell-Dixon, Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Posted at 10:51 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 10:51:58-04

It is time to vote for the top play from week three of the Blitz, voting will end on Thursday at noon.

This week's nominees are:

Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Kellen-Russell Dixon with a 75-yard touchdown run against Wayland.

Caledonia's Brock Townsend with a 70-yard touchdown run against West Ottawa.

Portland's Dominic Novara passing to Caden Thelen for a 66-yard touchdown against Ionia.

The winner will be announced on social media and FOX 17 news at six on Thursday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book