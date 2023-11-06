Vote for the Play of the Week from the Blitz Friday night

It is time to vote for the Play of the Week from the Blitz last Friday night in the district finals round of the playoffs.

The choices are:



Landon Tungate hits Isaac Lee as time expires giving Byron Center a 31-28 win at Caledonia

Trey Sloothaak runs 55-yards for a touchdown in Zeeland West's win over Coopersville

Lyn Wilson III intercepts a pass in the end zone for Muskegon against Mona Shores

Voting will run until noon on Thursday and the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Six that day.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter