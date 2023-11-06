Watch Now
Vote for the Play of the Week from the Blitz Friday night

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
Plays of the Week
Byron Center winning TD at Caledonia
Posted at 9:18 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 09:18:43-05

It is time to vote for the Play of the Week from the Blitz last Friday night in the district finals round of the playoffs.

The choices are:

  • Landon Tungate hits Isaac Lee as time expires giving Byron Center a 31-28 win at Caledonia
  • Trey Sloothaak runs 55-yards for a touchdown in Zeeland West's win over Coopersville
  • Lyn Wilson III intercepts a pass in the end zone for Muskegon against Mona Shores

Voting will run until noon on Thursday and the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Six that day.

