Vote for the Play of the Week from the 1st round of the playoffs

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
Coopersville vs. East Grand Rapids football
Coopersville defenders knock down a 2-point conversion pass against East Grand Rapids on Friday
Coopersville vs. East Grand Rapids football
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 30, 2023
It is time to vote for the Play of the Week from the Blitz from the first round of the playoffs last Friday night.

The choices are:

  • Coopersville stops the late two-conversion attempt to beat East Grand Rapids 14-13
  • Maddox Greenfield's 25-yard interception return for a touchdown for Caledonia against Portage Northern
  • Freshman Brandon Holman's 66-yard TD run for Zeeland West against Zeeland East

Voting will run until noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Six that day.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

