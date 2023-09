The nominees for the play of the week from last Friday night at Forest Hills Central's Ty Hudkins with a TD reception, Whitehall's Kyle Stratton with an interception return for a touchdown and Lowell's Jackson Reisbig with a TD run.

Plays of the Week

Voting will run until noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX 17 News at Ten on Thursday night.

