Vote for the Blitz Boss from week 9

It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from week nine of the high school football season.

Week 9 Blitz Bosses

The nominees are:



West Ottawa running back Kayden Forbes who carried 38 times for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns against East Kentwood

Coopersville's Evan Arnold who had 10 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown and nine tackles, two if which were for a loss against Allendale

Holland Christian quarterback Eli Boyce who completed 24 of 24 passes for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 107 yards against Unity Christian

Voting will run until noon on Thursday with the winner be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten.

