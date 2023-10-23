Watch Now
Vote for the Blitz Boss from week 9

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
FOX 17
West Ottawa running back Kayden Forbes runs for a first down Friday against East Kentwood
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 11:20:54-04

It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from week nine of the high school football season.

Week 9 Blitz Bosses

The nominees are:

  • West Ottawa running back Kayden Forbes who carried 38 times for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns against East Kentwood
  • Coopersville's Evan Arnold who had 10 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown and nine tackles, two if which were for a loss against Allendale
  • Holland Christian quarterback Eli Boyce who completed 24 of 24 passes for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 107 yards against Unity Christian

Voting will run until noon on Thursday with the winner be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

