Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Vote for the Blitz Boss from Week 8 of the Blitz

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
Reeths-Puffer running back Brody Johnson
FOX 17
Brody Johnson celebrFOX ates a fourth quarter touchdown run against Zeeland East
Reeths-Puffer running back Brody Johnson
Posted at 9:35 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 09:35:21-04

It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from week eight of the high school football season from last Friday night.

Blitz Boss – Oct. 13, 2023

The nominees are:

  • GR Catholic Central's Kellen Russell-Dixon who had 32 carries, 340 yards and 3 TDs against South Christian
  • Reeths-Puffer's Brody Johnson who had 35 carries, 196 yards and 2 TDs against Zeeland East
  • Hart's Joseluis Andaverde who had 17 carries, 207 yards and 2 TDs againt Hesperia

Voting will run until noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen news at Ten.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book