Vote for the Blitz Boss from Week 8 of the Blitz

It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from week eight of the high school football season from last Friday night.
Blitz Boss – Oct. 13, 2023
The nominees are:
- GR Catholic Central's Kellen Russell-Dixon who had 32 carries, 340 yards and 3 TDs against South Christian
- Reeths-Puffer's Brody Johnson who had 35 carries, 196 yards and 2 TDs against Zeeland East
- Hart's Joseluis Andaverde who had 17 carries, 207 yards and 2 TDs againt Hesperia
Voting will run until noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen news at Ten.
