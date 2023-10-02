Vote for the Blitz Boss from week 6 of the Blitz

It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from week six of the high school football season, the nominees are:



Lowell quarterback Jackson Reisbig, who has 32 carries, 250 yards rushing and 5 total touchdowns against Byron Center

Belding running back Codey Manley, who ran the ball 17 times for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sparta

Grandville running back Jayden 'Tank' Terry, who ran for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns against West Ottawa

Voting will run until 1 p.m. on Thursday and the winner will be announced on social media and FOX 17 news at ten.

